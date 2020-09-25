OnePlus 8T has a nasty surprise for fans

Uh oh, this is not what prospective OnePlus 8T buyers wanted to hear. That's because according to a new leak the phone is slated to come with a nasty surprise that will make the phone a challenging proposition for many phone users.

As reported by respected tech website TechRadar, a leak from Twitter user @chunvn8888 has revealed that the OnePlus 8T is actually going to cost more than the outgoing OnePlus 8. The tweet can be viewed in full below:

You guys choose it, I will do it. So here's my "ExClUsIvE" OnePlus 8T leak in Europe:8/128: 799€12/256: 899€Even though I still have some doubts but if we look at the 7T 8/128 last year was 100€ cheaper than the 7 Pro 8/128, this price leak makes some sense. Also my... https://t.co/inVnykOSinSeptember 21, 2020

As can be seen in the tweet, Chun states that the OnePlus 8T will cost €799 (about $940, £730, AU$1,300) for the version of the phone that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, while the more premium model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost €899 (that's roughly $1,050, £830, AU$1,470).

For the record, the OnePlus 8 cost $699 / £599 / €709 (around AU$1,100) at launch.

That means that the OnePlus 8T, if this leak proves true, is about to foist a large price increase on users.

€899 in any currency is a lot of money, we're talking serious flagship-grade, everything is best-in-class territory here, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the OnePlus 8T lives up to this premium price point.

Be sure to check back in to T3 soon to find out if this price leak was accurate, as well as what our opinions are of the OnePlus 8T.

Today's best OnePlus 8 deals OnePlus 8 Glacial Green​... Amazon Prime AU $1,305.89 View OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow... Amazon Prime AU $1,529.73 View

Source: mysmartprice