OnePlus 8T: first look at the Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition smartphone

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 8T this week, showing off the specs of the smartphone that follows in the footsteps of the fantastic OnePlus 8 Pro.

The handset has had some design tweaks that sets it apart from its predecessor, including a slightly different camera array, and a flat display rather than curved.

OnePlus usually rolls out a special edition of its T-series which has historically been the McLaren Pro variant that we saw with the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 6T Pro. The tech giant confirmed that there won't be a OnePlus 8T Pro this time around, but that doesn't mean we won't get something snazzy for the OnePlus 8T, with a Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition being teased.

The teaser trailer popped up on Chinese social media site Weibo (via Hic Tech). Pre-orders for the limited edition go live on November 4, according to the post.

The standard OnePlus 8T pre-orders are already open, with the smartphone launching on October 20 in Europe and the UK, and October 23 in the US, so we won't see what the OnePlus has up its sleeve for the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition for a little while.

The teaser doesn't really show off any details, but if it's anything like the McLaren editions, expect a radical colorway, premium materials, and a bump to the price.

Cyberpunk 2077 is all set for a November 19 launch, so the limited edition OnePlus 8T will either release alongside the game, or squeeze in its debut just days before.

The trailer shows the smartphone in-game, so OnePlus could be going down the route of throwing in exclusive DLC in the form of in-game items as extra incentive for gamers to get on board the OnePlus 8T train. Samsung did the same with Fortnite and its Galaxy skins, so it's not unheard of.

We've only got a couple weeks before the pre-orders open up, and it's likely OnePlus will share more details before then, so stay tuned!