OnePlus 7 will match the Samsung Galaxy S10 with its own triple-camera

OnePlus will fit its next flagship smartphone with three rear-mounted cameras. Yes, the rumours were true. OnePlus has confirmed the vertically-aligned triple-camera in a cryptic 10-second video clip tweeted from its official account.

The Shenzhen-based start-up shared the teaser video to drum-up extra interest in its May 14, 2019 launch event, where the company will unveil the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro (as well as some "extreme" AirPod-like wireless earbuds).

Read more: OnePlus 7 Pro 5G review: lightning-fast 5G speeds, same niggles as the 4G version

It's unclear whether the triple-camera will be present across the entire OnePlus 7 series, or limited to the pricier OnePlus 7 Pro variant. The short video clip was shared with the social hashtag #OnePlus7Pro, hinting that it might be limited to the costlier model. If that's true, we'd expect the standard OnePlus 7 to ship with the same dual-camera set-up seen on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T last yea to keep costs down.

Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones. #OnePlus7Prohttps://t.co/ViZaz53XXk pic.twitter.com/wIHg7fd7U4April 25, 2019

The URL shared in the tweet transports you to a teaser page on the OnePlus website that teases the May 14 launch event. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will support superfast 5G mobile networks and have a 90Hz display that offers much smoother animations and visuals.

OnePlus has also confirmed that it will not include wireless charging on its OnePlus 7 smartphones, because it still doesn't believe the technology is up to scratch.

Luckily, we won't have to wait long to find out everything about the OnePlus 7. T3 will be in the crowd at the London launch event next month. So stay tuned.