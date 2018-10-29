OnePlus 6T launch live stream: how to watch it

OnePlus is currently holding a sold-out event in New York City to unveil its all-new flagship smartphone – OnePlus 6T.

Don't worry if you weren't quick enough to nab one of the tickets for the event, are not currently living near Manhattan, or can't get out of the office – OnePlus is streaming the keynote, so you'll be able to see all the action, live, as it happens.

The event kicked-off at 15:00 GMT (11am EDT, 8am PT). Watch the action unfold live below.

Below are all the rumours we reported leading up to today's launch event ...

If the latest leaks are anything to go by, OnePlus 6T looks set to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, OnePlus 6. This next-generation handset will have a fingerprint scanner embedded beneath the glass display, a barely-there new notch design, and a larger 6.41-inch AMOLED display.

It will also be the first handset from OnePlus to ditch the 3.5mm audio port in favour of USB-C earbuds and Bluetooth headphones. OnePlus 6T will boast a beefier 3,700mAh battery thanks to the space saved inside the body of the handset by the removal of the 3.5mm audio port. It will also ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

It's unclear whether OnePlus will continue to sell the OnePlus 6 for those who still want the all-screen design, but don't think the extra battery life and bigger screen is worth the trade-off of losing the universal headphone port.

Powering the OnePlus 6T will purportedly be a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset – the same as its predecessor – coupled with either 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the model. There will be 128GB and 256GB storage configurations available, too.

According to a new leak courtesy of case firm Mobile Fun , the OnePlus 6T price will start at £499 when it goes on-sale in the UK on November 6, 2018.

That's pricier than the £469 starting price for the OnePlus 6, which included 64GB of inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM. To compensate for the increase, OnePlus has doubled the non-expandable storage in the cheapest model to 128GB. The entry-level OnePlus 6T still keeps the same 6GB RAM, though.

Leaked images purporting to reveal the final OnePlus 6T design show a smaller notch, and no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner below the camera module

Those who don't mind spending a little more will benefit from 8GB of RAM – twice that included in the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL – as well as a choice of Purple, Midnight Black, and Mirror Black finishes. The latter is only available for the £499 model.

According to the leaked OnePlus 6T price, the upgraded models will cost £529. For those counting, that's £10 more than the similarly-specced OnePlus 6.

Finally, Mobile Fun has revealed there will be a high-end OnePlus 6T with 256GB of inbuilt storage and 8GB of RAM for £579. This is also £10 more than the similarly configured OnePlus 6, making it the Chinese company's most expensive phone yet.