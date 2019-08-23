OnePlus 6 slashed to lowest EVER price in Amazon End Of Summer Sale

The Amazon End Of Summer Sale has started, with discounts across a wide range of products on its online store. But one that caught our eye is a dramatic price cut to the OnePlus 6, which has been dropped to its lowest ever price.

Until now, the cheapest price we've ever seen for the 2018 flagship was £389.99 – but Amazon has beaten that record by a jaw-dropping £40. Yes, that's right. You can now the OnePlus 6 SIM-free from Amazon for just £349.

That's a saving of £120, or more than a quarter of the original price. It's a pretty phenomenal deal for a solid handset. In our OnePlus 6 review, we stated it was "fast, very fast, and its good (if not market leading) screen, battery, and camera performance makes it one of the best high-end phones you can buy in 2018."

"Mike Tyson said it best when he stated that "speed kills" - in terms of internal hardware, the OnePlus 6 is a rival flagship killer." High praise indeed.

OnePlus 6 | 64GB | Mirror Black finish | RRP: £469 | Deal Price: £349 | Save £120 (26%)

If you're not fussed about the newer (and much pricier) OnePlus 7 Pro, this is a phenomenal bargain. The handset has been dropped to its lowest ever price. And since it's SIM-free, you can pick-up any SIM-only deal you fancy.View Deal

And if 64GB of built-in storage doesn't seem like enough for you (there's no expandable storage option with OnePlus handsets after all) then you'll be please to find out that Amazon has also dropped the price of the beefier 128GB model.

OnePlus 6 | 128GB | Mirror Black finish | RRP: £519 | Deal Price: £399 | Save £120 (23%)

If you're looking for a little more storage, Amazon has also dropped the price of the 128GB handset, too. There's no expandable storage via MicroSD in OnePlus handsets – so if you want to store all of your music, photos and games on the device, this is the one to get.View Deal

If you're interested in some of our other top picks from Amazon's blockbuster End of Sale event, why not check out our rundown of the best deals available?

