OnePlus 2 first to bring USB Type-C to smartphones

You might have heard about the new USB Type-C standard (or USB-C to its friends): it's appeared on the new Apple MacBook and the latest Chromebook Pixel, and Google has already announced support for it in the next version of Android.
Now OnePlus is getting in early by announcing the new standard will be available in its OnePlus 2 flagship, due out sometime in July, August or September. It's likely to be the first USB-C smartphone on sale.
"We want to lead the way in power connectivity," the company said in a tweet.
So what's so special about this all-new USB standard? Essentially it charges your gadgets faster and shifts data faster as well. It can also cope with more tasks and do them simultaneously - outputting your phone screen to a monitor and charging your device at the same time, for example.
Most importantly, it's reversible: it's impossible to plug in the cable the wrong way up.
Rather than pure Android, the OnePlus 2 will be running OxygenOS, the Chinese company's own take on Google's mobile OS, and comes fitted with a Snapdragon 810 processor. We'll know more when the handset is officially unveiled sometime in the next three months.