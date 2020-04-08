Omega Speedmaster sale: save over £400 on the iconic watch at Goldsmiths!

The Omega Speedmaster Professional is one of the world's most iconic watches - and for very good reason, as it is the only watch to be flight-qualified by NASA.

This means it has accompanied astronauts on countless space flights over the years, travelled to the Moon on the wrists of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and was even used to help the crew of the stricken Apollo 13 return to Earth.

Aside from the Nasa stamp of authority, which sits in the case back of all Speedmaster Professionals, the watch is a quality timepiece, with chronograph complication and a tachymetre bezel for measuring the average speed of an object over a known distance.

Aside from the Nasa stamp of authority, which sits in the case back of all Speedmaster Professionals, the watch is a quality timepiece, with chronograph complication and a tachymetre bezel for measuring the average speed of an object over a known distance.

Check out the amazing deals below:

Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch 42mm | RRP: £3,910 | Now: £3,515 | Save: £395 (10%)

With its steel case back (complete with Nasa certification) and Hesalite crystal, this is exactly like the watch issues to astronauts during the Apollo era. It also features 50 metres of water resistance, a black leather strap, and a calibre 1863 manually-wound mechanical movement.View Deal

Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch 42mm | RRP: £4,700 | Now: £4,230 | Save: £470 (10%)

Slightly different to other models of Speedmaster Professional, this watch features a sapphire case back, offering a view of the calibre 1863 manually-wound mechanical movement. This detail was missing on the watches used by Nasa, but means you get to admire the watch's beautiful craftsmanship.View Deal

