Olympus: Micro Four Thirds replacing cheap DSLRs

Olympus has confirmed that it's killing off its line of cheap DSLRs, instead shifting focus to its string of Micro Four Thirds cameras, including the ace Pen E-P1 and E-PL1.

An Olympus exec said, “We do not have concrete plans to replace the E-620 and other recent SLRs. The entry level SLR class can be completely replaced by the Pen system in terms of performance.”

The Pen system has received rave reviews since it debuted last year, and while pricey, remains a killer option for those who want SLR-grade snaps without lugging around a beast of a camera.

That leaves the likes of Nikon and Canon to fight for your cheap DSLR affections. A wise move? Or one that Olympus will regret?

Via Crunchgear