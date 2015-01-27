Oculus Rift isn't just for games... it's for movies too

Oculus has always maintained that Rift was about more than just virtual reality gaming...

And new Oculus owner Facebook is sticking to the script by creating Oculus Story Studio - an in-house production studio that will develop VR film content for Oculus Rift.

The idea isn't just to create movies, but to use the unique functions of the Rift to build immersive experiences. The first of these is a real-time, computer-animated feature film called 'Lost', which is a superb example of when lots of words go together to mean nothing. We know it's about 10 minutes long, it has an adaptive story that depends on the viewers actions, and it is debuting at the Sundance Film Festival this week. We can't confirm the presence of a disembodied VR Zuckerhead à la Holly from Red Dwarf, but keep your fingers crossed.

The idea started last year, when supposedly Hollywood execs were extremely optimistic about the potential of Oculus Rift.

Oculus Rift chief exec Brendan Iribe said: “We didn't have an answer for them. We knew how to get started with games, but we didn't know how to get started with film, with Hollywood, with cinema. How do you create content? What's the tools, the pipeline? Is it even possible to make a cinema experience that is compelling and rich? One of the goals of the Story Studio team was to prove that.”

Story Studio small team of 10 is made up of hand picked veterans from the likes of Pixar and and Lucasfilm, so there's reason to be optimistic here. That number that could increase if the platform takes off as more than just a gaming device. Or indeed, they may all be jobless by the end of year if Oculus still hasn't released a consumer version of the Rift headset. One thing is for sure, Lord Zuckerberg doesn't like to be disappointed.