October 18th Apple Event confirmed – get ready for something to be "Unleashed"

Apple has just sent out invitations for the next big Apple Event, which will happen on October 18th at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST. The title of the event is simply 'Unleashed', and the image evokes the Apple logo heading into Star Wars-style hyperspace.

This certainly fits with the main thing we're expecting too see at this event, which is incredibly fast new MacBook Pros, available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. They're said to have 'M1X' chips in, which will be supercharged versions of the already-ridiculously-powerful processors in the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020).

Leaks suggest that the new MacBook Pros could have raw graphics power to rival the PS5, on paper at least, yet will still have a super-thin and sleek frame. And the rumours say that Apple is bringing more ports back to the MacBook Pro too – you won't have to rely on just USB-C, but can directly connect HDMI, SD cards and more, if the reports are true.

It's said that we should also expect a version of the Mac mini with the M1X, as a desktop pint-size powerhouse option, even though the Mac mini already got an M1 option last year.

We also expect to see details of when macOS 12 will be available to download for existing Mac users.

The real wildcard here is the long-awaited AirPods 3. We thought they might appear alongside the iPhone 13, but no sign of them as yet. If they're coming in 2021 (as they've been rumoured to be for a good 6 months) then it makes sense to reveal them at this event – but it's also possible Apple will want to talk about Macs only, and then drop AirPods 3 with just a press release in a few weeks' time.