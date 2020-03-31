O2's cheap SIM only deals with Disney Plus UK for FREE are so good you'll pinch yourself

We love great SIM only deals here at T3, and we also absolutely love the hot new streaming service that everyone is currently talking about, Disney Plus UK.

Which is why this incredible selection of SIMO deals from O2 well and truly caught our attention, as each one comes with a totally free 6-month subscription to Disney+ in the UK.

There are five SIM plans to choose from that bag you the Disney+ access, and prices start from as low as £12 per month. There are unlimited everything plans, huge data plans and fantastically priced sweet spot plans, too.

That Disney+ subscription bags unlimited, full access to one of the absolute best content streaming services ever launched, with its catalogue of content including the complete works of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic.

Disney+ UK has over 500 movies and more than 7,500 TV show episodes ready to watch right now, including all the classic The Simpsons episodes, which is something T3 has been binging on since launch.

So the fact that it can be picked up for free right now for six months at the same time as landing a quality SIM plan upgrade, really isn't a deal to be missed. The full details of the available O2 SIM only deals with Disney+ bundled in for free can be viewed below:

O2 SIM | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Free Disney+ | £20 p/m | Available now

O2 SIM | 20GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Free Disney+ | £15 p/m | Available now

O2 SIM | 2GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Free Disney+ | £12 p/m | Available now

O2 SIM | 4GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Free Disney+ | £14 p/m | Available now

O2 SIM | Unlimited data, mins & texts | Free Disney+ | £35 p/m | Available now

For even more great SIMO offers be sure to check out the SIM only deals chart below, which shows today's very best prices from all the UK's best networks. In addition, for those who don't fancy a SIM only deal upgrade but do like the sounds of a Disney+, then be sure to check out its 7-day free trial, which will give you a great taste of its awesomeness.