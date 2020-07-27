Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is THIS much faster than the RTX 2080 Ti 🤯

Nvidia's RTX 3000 series of graphics cards are incoming – and fast! The latest leaks have the cards launching within the next couple of months and they are primed to go head-to-head against AMD's new Big Navi GPU.

The new series will, of course, include the GeForce RTX 3080 , which, according to a new leak from Twitter KatCorgi, will deliver a straight 20% performance increase compared with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

The RTX 3080 has about 20% increase compared with RTX 2080 TiJuly 21, 2020

Now, if these claimed performance figures are real, it indicates that the performance of the GeForce RTX 3080 will provide a greater leap than the GeForce RTX 2080.

We are talking about around 50% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 in 4K games and 40% faster in 1440p games. That is, the difference between RTX 3080 and RTX 2080 will be greater than the difference between RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 (here RTX 2080 bypassed the GTX 1080 by 40% in games with 4K resolution and by 30% in games with a resolution of 1440p).

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti numbers mentioned now are only preliminary numbers, but the core difference between RTX 3080 and RTX 2080 Ti is also very large, so the final performance numbers may be even higher. The only thing that might be unacceptable to users is the card's power consumption: the new NVIDIA RTX 3080 could actually carry a TGP of 320 W.

The really important question this new leak raises, therefore, is whether the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti can make a bigger leap in the non-TI segment compared to what NVIDIA achieved in 2017 with the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card. Only time will tell.

What is certain, though, is that the battle between the RTX 30-series and AMD's Big Navi family is going to be huge, and the only real winners are gamers, who will benefit from the awesome new gaming performance on offer.