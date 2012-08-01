Now TV now available on the Apple iPhone and iPad

Now TV now available on the iPhone and iPad

By

Now TV launches on the iPad and iPhone. The service is available to download via the App Store and is also set for a content boost later on in the year

BSkyB's Now TV has launched on the iPad and iPhone (via 3G and Wi-Fi) and is available to download now via Apple's App Store.

It was previously only available on PC, Mac and selected Android handsets – including Samsung's Galaxy S2.

A Sky spokesperson said: “Building on the increasing popularity of watching TV over the internet, NOW TV offers access to Sky Movies – the UK's most popular subscription movies service – in a new way.”

"It is easy, flexible and great value – with no contract, set-up costs or installation."

The service, which launched last month, gives viewers access to a catalogue of Sky's content, such as movies, and eleven channels. Sky Sports content will be made available later on in the year.

Customers can opt for two separate price plans: Pass, play and pay customers can sign up for a month's service which costs £15 with Sky Movies Pass, or they can watch individual films, priced between 99p and £3.49.

More about Now TV

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.