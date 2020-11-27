Now Garmin Forerunner 45 is CHEAPEST ever thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal – ENDS TODAY

It is finally here, Black Friday has finally arrived! Garmin watch deals have been raging on for at least a week now with a new Garmin watch deals cropping up every day, and deals are getting better (and cheaper) as days go by. If you haven't purchased a Garmin watch just yet this Black Friday, we recommend getting one soon, before all the Garmin watch deals disappear.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 45 at Amazon, was £169.99, now £109, save £60.99

• In the US, buy the Garmin Forerunner 45 at Walmart, was $200, now $149.99, save $50.01

Today's best deal is on the Garmin Forerunner 45: it is the cheapest ever at Amazon UK and is selling for only £109 but this deal ends today so hurry! In the US, you can there is a Forerunner 45 deal going on at Walmart: it is $149.99, $50 off the RRP.

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Check out the best Black Friday Garmin watch deals, all the best deals from the Fitbit Black Friday Sale plus the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals. We also have a roundup of all the best Black Friday fitness deals too, not to mention the top 3 workout and running shoe deals in Under Armour Black Friday sale.

Cheapest ever Garmin Forerunner 45 | Was £169.99 | Now £109 | Save £60.99 at Amazon

Garmin's entry-level GPS running smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 45 weighs only 36 grams and has a battery life up to 14 hours in GPS mode, on par with the battery life of the Forerunner 745, a way more expensive running watch. The Forerunner 45 is compatible with the Garmin Coach adaptive running training software and capable of producing VO2 max estimation, among other things. Now cheapest ever, today only!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 45

Despite being classified as 'entry-level', the Garmin Forerunner 45 is more than just a cheap running watch. Using Garmin's latest sensors, the Forerunner 45 boasts an up to seven days battery life and an impressive 13 hours in GPS mode. It also has built-in GPS and a myriad of sport apps too.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 45 at Amazon, was £169.99, now £109, save £60.99

• In the US, buy the Garmin Forerunner 45 at Walmart, was $200, now $149.99, save $50.01

Beginner runners will appreciate the Garmin Coach feature: this adaptable training programme adjusts the training load based on your performance and the time-frame you set in advance. Frequent running workouts are suggested and your progress is taken into account of upcoming training plans.

The Forerunner 45 also has stress tracking, energy monitoring (Body Battery) and fitness tracking features, as well as supporting smart notifications and music controls. Don't miss out on this deal!

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales

Black Friday sales around the web