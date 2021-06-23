Now Garmin Edge 1030 bike computer is even better value thanks to the latest Garmin software update

Have you got a Garmin bike computer? More specifically, have you got either anm Edge 530, Edge 830, Edge 1030 or Garmin Edge 1030 Plus? If so, you're in luck as these models have just received a free Garmin update that will make them much, much more competent. The update includes "navigational enhancements" and faster route calculation speeds so you can stop wasting your time before each ride, waiting for the computer to load.

And yes, Garmin does other things than just running watches: its cycling computer range is equally as impressive as its fitness wearable lineup. The brand even does driving gps units, which shouldn't really be a surprise to anyone as Garmin started off as a GPS company and only later transitioned into being a golf watch manufacturer.

Anyhow, back to the Edge computers. The update offers new, high-contrast maps so the display is more readable in all light conditions. Garmin also improved the Trendline popularity heatmap feature which now adjusts automatically based on ride type so cyclists can instantly see the most relevant places to ride. Trendlines are based on "billions of miles of uploaded ride data layered directly onto the map", as Garmin explains, helping riders choose the most popular routes in the area.

Speaking of routes: the Garmin update also improves route calculation speeds, as in makes them faster, allowing cyclists to start riding more quickly. Now, after a route has been calculated once, it’s cached so you can get started "in seconds".

As for the actual update, Edge computers can be refreshed automatically via Wi-Fi or directly by using Garmin Express. Garmin encourages riders are to update their maps via Garmin Express to get the latest improvements and most up-to-date popularity routing data.

