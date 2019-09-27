Not a Fitbit fan? This Garmin Forerunner deal is for SERIOUS runners and not to be missed!

The Windsor Half Marathon is this weekend, you still have time to order one of these Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS running watch with next day delivery, just in time for the race on Sunday! This Garmin Forerunner deal is not to be missed for any serious runners (or cyclist, triathlon athletes).

• Buy Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS running watch on Amazon for £199.99, was £299.99, you save £93.54 – 31%

We’ll most likely see some running watch deals as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals extravaganza, but not only that's another two months away, it may only give us more basic fitness tracker deals, like the Huawei Band 3 Pro or Fitbit Inspire.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT, on the other hand, is a versatile multisport running watch that helps you track your sport activity accurately and analyse it more precisely.

With wrist-based heart rate monitoring and integrated GPS, the Garmin 735XT makes sports activity tracking easy. It offers running, cycling and swimming dynamics analysis (including VO2 max) so if you are a triathlon athlete, this running watch is an ideal compromise between the cheap and cheerful Garmin Forerunner 235 and the beast of a watch that is the Forerunner 935. We have no idea how long this offer will stay, better cash in on it today!View Deal

Why should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 735XT running watch

For the price, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT offers some pretty solid features, like the seamless multisport transition and advanced running dynamics. If you are doing triathlons more often, this watch will make tracking all three activities way more easier, with just a touch of a button.

As expected from a serious sport watch, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT tracks heart rate as accurately as it gets with wrist based trackers. If you want further precision, get a Garmin chest strap like the Garmin HRM-Run. For most purposes, though, the precision of the watch itself will be plenty.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT also offers precision metrics and features like VO2 max estimate, lactate threshold, race predictor and recovery advisor.

In case you are interested in such thing, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT also supports smart notifications so you can keep track of your phone activities too using this running watch.