Non-exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7R to be half price

If you don’t mind risking your phone exploding in your pocket then the Samsung Galaxy Note 7R release could be for you. We jest, of course, as this is a safe version of the handset which will be selling for half the price of the explosive original.

A half price Galaxy Note 7R could be a really good deal on some top level tech. Since anything but a totally safe handset would basically end Samsung it’s near certain this new version of the phone will be super, super safe.

The half price release of the fixed up Galaxy Note 7R was reported by The Investor . The release should happen as soon as this month in Korea. Samsung has gained approval by the FCC in the US and needs to get local regulator approval which could take a month meaning a US release by June. Expect UK release schedules to be similar.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7R has that new name (R for refurbished perhaps?) and a smaller battery at 3,200mAh plus the latest Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

Other specs, the same as the original Note 7, include a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, an octa-core Exynos 8890 CPU with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, microSD expansion plus IP68 water and dust resistance.

The original handset was £699 so if this report is accurate you can expect to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 7R for about £350.

Our Galaxy Note 7 review is still here. You know, just in case