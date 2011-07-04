Nokia X7 UK release sees Three offer Symbian handset

The Nokia X7 has been released on the Three network in the UK with the Symbian Anna handset costing £380 PAYG

Mobile retailer Three has announced it is to offer the Nokia X7 in the UK with the second handset to sport the Symbian Anna update to be made available immediately.

Available for free on a £30 per month two-year contract with 500 minutes, 5,000 texts and 1GB of monthly data allowance, Three is also offering the angular design of the Nokia X7 on the One Plan for £5 per month or as a pay-as-you-go handset for an upfront fee of £380.

Sporting a 4-inch OLED display, the Nokia X7 is the Finnish company's latest attempt to push the flailing Symbian operating system to the smartphone market with full Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well as USB-on-the go allowing users to connect hard drives and USB sticks to the device through an additional connector.

The X7's mid-range array of specs is further bolstered by an 8-megapixel camera with dual LED flash and 720p HD video recording capabilities and Gorilla glass to prevent the handset's stunning screen from scratches.

Can the Nokia X7 help stop the rot in the Nokia Symbian camp or is Nokia's fate rested firmly on the shoulders of its Windows Phone 7 offerings?

