Nokia update brings Wi-Fi hotspot to Lumia 800 & 710

Despite both not being eligable for Windows Phone 8 Nokia has seen fit to bless both with a new update bringing with it the much-requested Wi-Fi Hotspot

Nokia have today released a Windows Phone 7.5 update for the Nokia Lumia 800 and Lumia 710 enabling Wi-Fi Hotspot and bringing with it the new Camera Extras image editing app.

Letting you act as a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to five other devices, the update brings some other features including flip-to-silence letting you turn your Nokia Lumia face down to silence incoming calls.

Elsewhere there's Camera Extras a new app which brings with it some powerful image editing functions including Smart Group Shot which takes five quick images of a group of people and then lets you choose each person facial expression from the selection.

Self-timer is now included along with Panorama which uses advanced software to let you easily stitch together a full panorama shot. Finally there's Contact Share which lets you send and receive business cards over SMS.