Nokia U concept unveiled

Stunning high-end smartphone is everything we've ever wanted from Nokia

By

Design by Community project points the way for Espoo ahead of Nokia World.

Nokia World kicks off in just a few days. And while the N9 might not be making an appearance, a device even more exciting is currently being touted on Nokia's official blog.

Dubbed the Nokia U, this concept blower was cobbled together as part of a Design By Community project, with Nokia fanatics dreaming up the sleek cell and its top-end spec sheet.

----------------------------
Related links:
- Nokia N9 delayed?
- Nokia N9: new MeeGo phone spotted
----------------------------

The design is definitely reminiscent of the incoming Nokia N8, albeit sleeker and with an apparently metal finish. The specs sound stellar too, with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, HDMI, USB 3.0 skills, Dolby Surround Sound and an 8 megapixel snapper with 4x optical zoom.

Of course, this is all just a pipe-dream at the moment. But it's exactly the sort of phone which would put Nokia right back in the mixer with the Google and Apple, at a time when its rep has taken a severe battering.

What do you think? Does Nokia need to get cracking and make this device stat? Tell us what you think on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

Link: Nokia Conversations

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.