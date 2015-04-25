Nokia phones return in 2016, but this time they’re Android

After much speculation in the past few days, Nokia has confirmed that it's going to return to the smartphone market in 2016, this time with a brand new range of Android handsets.

Earlier this week a Re/Code report claimed that Nokia was going to start making smartphones again next year, prompting tech tipsters to guess away.

Well, now it seems that move has been confirmed. GforGames reports that the President of Nokia China, Mike Wang, has said that Nokia will indeed start producing Android phones in 2016.

Nokia will reportedly use its Chinese factories to build the new handsets, while also shifting its global R&D operations to Sichuan.

With manufacturing based in China, it would seem likely that Nokia is going to target the Asian market with some low-end or mid-tier handsets. Whether or not the new Android line-up will reach Western countries is unknown.

Nokiasold off its mobile phones divisionto Microsoft back in September 2013, but the dealonly closed in April2014. Microsoft later confirmed in October that it was going to drop the Nokia name in favour of the Microsoft Lumia branding.

The Finnish company is currently prohibited from making smartphones due to its deal with Microsoft, but that restriction expires next year.

We'll listen out for more on Nokia's Android plans, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, what do you think about Nokia returning to the smartphone market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.