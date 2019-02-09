Nokia 9 PureView leaks with Galaxy S10 killing penta camera and more

The Nokia 9 PureView has leaked again ahead of its expected imminent MWC 2019 reveal and it's sporting that stunning penta camera system we've all been waiting for – well, everyone but the Samsung Galaxy S10, it's likely been dreading it.

According to 91mobiles, the source of this new image, this is what we can expect to see unveiled at MWC 2019 later this month. These images are renders so take them with a concept shaped side of salt, of course. That said, this is just what all the rumours are pointing towards.

The downside here is that the screen isn't the all-screen display with a water-drop notch, or no notch at all, as is expected to feature on most new phones revealed at MWC at the end of February. But it looks like that small top and bottom bezel will be a small price to pay for the camera.

When the Huawei P20 Pro appeared with a triple lens camera, while everyone else was still doing doubles, it blew the competition away. Is that what the Nokia 9 PureView is about to do again with its five cameras?

The Zeiss branded camera that will be capable of 3D scanning and 10x optical zoom should be great but there will also apparently be an in-display fingerprint reader, a 5.99-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 845 CPU with 6GB of RAM, USB-C, 128GB storage and maybe even a decent price tag. We can hope.