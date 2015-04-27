No so fast! Nokia denies return to smartphones plan

Just when we all thought (or hoped) we'd be able to buy a Nokia-branded smartphone, those hopes have been extinguished with the erstwhile Finnish phone maker going on record to deny the rumours.

In a statement on its website, the firm categorically refuted claims made in a newspaper that it would resume smartphone manufacturing sometime in 2016.

"Nokia notes recent news reports claiming the company communicated an intention to manufacture consumer handsets out of a R&D facility in China," the company. "These reports are false, and include comments incorrectly attributed to a Nokia Networks executive."

"Nokia reiterates it currently has no plans to manufacture or sell consumer handsets." (Note the use of the word "currently; this gives Nokia the option to change its mind in the future!)

Nokia retreated from the handset business in September 2013 when it sold off its phone unit to Microsoft for $7.2 billion. This gave Microsoft the rights to use the Nokia name for a short while and produce Nokia-branded phones until 2015.

Nokia still makes telecoms network equipment which powers most of the phone networks we use to make calls, send and receive emails and watch cat videos.

As part of the deal with Microsoft, Nokia said it would not enter the phone market until 2016, prompting speculation that the firm might get started on designing a phone for when that date approaches. Rumours had been going around that Nokia was quietly hiring people to work on a new handset, but it seems that this is now not the case.