No Galaxy Note but an S21 FE? Samsung’s leaked 2021 line-up is wild

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 range is set to come out in January , but what about the rest of the 2021 line-up? Respected leaker Max Weinbach has published what he expects to be the full list of Samsung flagships for 2021 and there’s one notable exception.

Yes, while there are no fewer than four flavours of S21, including a follow up to Galaxy S20 FE which will presumably come at the tail end of the year, there’s no room for Samsung’s other usual big launch: the Galaxy Note.

Samsung flagships to expect this year:S21 FES21S21+S21 UltraZ Fold 3Z Flip 3Z Fold FENovember 15, 2020

This could be one of three things: either it’s a mistake on Weinbach’s part, the Galaxy Note is no longer considered to be of ‘flagship’ quality, or the rumors were true and Samsung really is planning on retiring the Note series and merging it with the S series.

The last of these now seems likely, given it seems that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will indeed support the S Pen – albeit, not the way many expected.

Of course, even if it is true and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is set to be the last in the Note line, the brand may return one day. It looked like its days were numbered when the Galaxy Note 5 didn’t get a European release, but it bounced back the following year. And frankly, if the brand can survive the fall recall debacle that befell the Galaxy Note 7, it feels premature to call time on it just yet.

If you’re a fan of the S Pen, worried about what this means for the future, you can relax a little. In a follow-up tweet, Weinbach pointed out that three of the seven flagships he mentioned will support Samsung’s super stylus.

As mentioned above, the S21 Ultra will likely work with it, while another rumor suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the stylus. That leaves one more, and for us, it’s a toss up between the two Fan Editions. Instinctively, we’re more inclined to think it’s the Z Fold FE, purely because it will be a more expensive product, and thus likely to benefit from nice-to-have extras like S Pen support – even if it is just an optional accessory.

In any case, former-Note fans won’t be short of opportunities for S Pen support, but the integration is key. There’s a world of difference between a phone that supports the S Pen, and one that’s designed from the ground up to work in tandem with it. Hopefully Samsung understands this, and the experience will be just as smooth with flagships in 2021 and beyond.