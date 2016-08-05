Nissan has built two working models of its BladeGlider EV concept car and we want one now

Back in 2013, Nissan raised many an eyebrow and turned many a head with the reveal of its BladeGlider concept car. The three-seater, delta-shaped little beauty even had Nissan considering bringing it to showrooms around the world, but then everything went quiet and we assumed the BladeGlider had been shelved. Until now...

Nissan has just unveiled two brand new working prototypes of the BladeGlider EV, created in partnership with Williams of F1 fame. With a powerful set of twin 130-kilowatt motors producing 268 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of instant torque, this futuristic little beaut can reach 62 mph in under five seconds and reach a 115 mph top speed.

This being a concept car, there's plenty of odd features to keep you attention, including a 220kW lithium-ion battery, dihedral rear-hinged doors that swing upwards and back, epoxy resin seats with four-point harnesses, custom displays on the dashboard, cameras on the rear of the vehicle for parking (which also sends a live feed to the customisable dash) and more.

Nissan says these BladeGlider EV models, "symbolize future technologies that will combine intelligent mobility, environmentally friendly impact and sports-car driving capabilities." In other words, the Japanese firm probably has no plans to bring the car to actual showrooms so you'll probably have to keep its poster on your bedroom wall, but hey, we can live in hope.

Via: Nissan

