Nintendo Switch Lite Cyber Monday deal lets you build your own console bundle

Cyber Monday deals for gamers have already been seriously impressive, with plenty of straight console price drops, as well as bargain bundles delivered. Very few gaming deals, though, have offered the flexibility that this official Nintendo offering does.

That's because if you head on over to the official Nintendo Store right now then you can not just select from one or two pre-made deals, but actually build your own, with the Big N letting you choose a Switch Lite, game, accessory and a 12-month online membership for a discounted price point.

You get to pick from the full range of Nintendo Switch Lite colourways, including the special Zacian & Zamazenta Edition, from a seriously impressive selection of games, which include the likes of Pokemon Sword and Shield, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, FIFA 20, Yoshi's Crafted World, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order and Astral Chain, among many others.

From there you get load up with an accessory, too, with Switch cases, analogue stick caps and more selectable.

And, topping it all off is a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Membership, which not only lets you play with your friends online but also grants you immediate, free access to stacks of classic NES and SNES games. Everything from Super Mario World to Super Metroid is playable.

And, to us here at T3, that is a hell of lot of gaming value for your money. This isn't the outright cheapest way to land a Nintendo Switch Lite, but it does let you build a bespoke console bundle that will best suit you or a gaming friend or family member. Great gaming value and bundle customisation? Yep, this is a great Cyber Monday gaming deal.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Nintendo Switch Lite + Game + Accessory + 12-month Online Membership | £249.99 | Available now at Nintendo Store

The official Nintendo Store wins here thanks to this Cyber Monday deal's flexibility, allowing you to build your own perfect Nintendo Switch Lite console bundle from a wide range of consoles, games and accessories. You get to choose one of each for £249.99, and also get a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Membership thrown in, too. With fast free delivery also included, this is a great way to get stuck into the awesome Nintendo Switch gaming ecosystem.View Deal

