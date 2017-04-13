New Nintendo Switch games: 12 new games are here plus Joy-Con battery grip and neon colours

Nintendo has just held its Direct presentation event where it’s shown off a whole host of new Nintendo Switch treats we can look forward to.

The main things shown off were 12 Nintendo Switch games due for this year, a new neon yellow Joy-Con controller plus a Joy-Con AA battery pack.

The new neon yellow Joy-Con, as you can imagine, is the same as the usual controllers just with an eye-popping colour that looks really cool when attached to the tablet console sides.

But Joy-Con batteries can always use some more juice, right? So Ninty now offers the Joy-Con AA battery pack. This is a pair of detachable grips that attach to each controller and extend battery life. The best part is they use off the shelf batteries meaning there is no limit since you can always just have spares at the ready.

Nintendo also gave more details on 12 new games we can expect to come soon. Aside from Minecraft, ARMS, new amiibo and a Splatoon 2 release dates announced, the games you can play in 2017 include Project Mekuru, Disgaea 5 Complete, Payday 2, Sonic Forces, Fate/Extella, Puyo Puyo Tetris, Monopoly, Sonic Mania, Sine Mora EX, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, Battlechasers: Nightwar and Namco Museum which includes classics like Galaga, Pac-Man, Dig Dug and many more.

Expect to hear more off the back of this announcement event soon.