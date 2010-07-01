Nintendo 3DS price: £140 with March 15 release date?

Online retailer sets 3DS price and launch date

By

3DS given price and launch date by online games store

The Nintendo 3DScould be yours for £140 when it's released, according to a Dutch online retailer. If the price is proven, 3D gaming minus the specsmight justbe a lot morewallet-friendly than first expected.

BartSmit.com has given Ninty's handheld glasses-less 3d device a price-tag of €169.95. That's£140 or just over $200 for non-Euro'd gamers.

-------------------------------------------------------------------
Related links:
- Nintendo 3DS launches: first impressions
- Nintendo 3DS pictures
- Best Nintendo games launched at E3 2010
-------------------------------------------------------------------

The store also puts a release date of March 15 2011 on the listing. This seems to be in line with the word we've heard so far, with Nintendo officially pointing to a worldwide 3DS release before March 31 2011.

Games retail sources in the UK had touted rumours of a pre-Christmas 3DS releaseas the device looked set to emulate the Wii, but it looks like we may have to hold on a little longer before we get our hands on what could be one of the most important pieces of entertainment technology in decades.

Time to start rethinking that Christmas list.

Via: CVG

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.