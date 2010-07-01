Nintendo 3DS price: £140 with March 15 release date?

3DS given price and launch date by online games store
The Nintendo 3DScould be yours for £140 when it's released, according to a Dutch online retailer. If the price is proven, 3D gaming minus the specsmight justbe a lot morewallet-friendly than first expected.
BartSmit.com has given Ninty's handheld glasses-less 3d device a price-tag of €169.95. That's£140 or just over $200 for non-Euro'd gamers.
The store also puts a release date of March 15 2011 on the listing. This seems to be in line with the word we've heard so far, with Nintendo officially pointing to a worldwide 3DS release before March 31 2011.
Games retail sources in the UK had touted rumours of a pre-Christmas 3DS releaseas the device looked set to emulate the Wii, but it looks like we may have to hold on a little longer before we get our hands on what could be one of the most important pieces of entertainment technology in decades.
Time to start rethinking that Christmas list.
Via: CVG