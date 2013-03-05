Nikon announces DSLR-like compact camera

Nikon has revealed its latest compact in the form of the Coolpix A, offering DSLR-like performance thanks to a large CMOS sensor

Nikon is courting serious photography enthusiasts with its latest compact, the 16.2MP Coolpix A that, in a first for the Japanese company, offers the performance of a DSLR in a compact body.

Nikon says the Coolpix A is the world's smallest camera to feature a DX format sensor and combines that with the Expeed 2 image processing engine the company uses in the likes of its D7000 DSLR model.

Added support for 14 bit compressed RAW image data and an optical viewfinder make the Coolpix A even more DSLR-like, while a range of inbuilt filters should help satisfy the Instagram crowd.

“With an impressive high definition NIKKOR fixed wide-angle 28mm f/2.8 lens, DX-format CMOS sensor and high ISO capability, the Coolpix A is an impressive camera that combines convenience with performance; making it ideal for reportage photography," said James Loader, product manager for consumer products at Nikon UK.

The Coolpix A will launch with a £999.99 price tag and go on sale from March 21.