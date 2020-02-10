Nike Vaporfly NEXT% first run: running shoes of the gods crushed all my personal bests immediately

Admittedly, I have been a bit sceptical about Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%. There had been too much talk about it recently in the news and the shoes felt just a bit too overhyped. Mechanical doping? Unfair advantage? The best running shoes in the world right now?

But after considering the immense pressure from my peers and taking into account my curiosity about the shoes, I couldn't not try the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, especially after trying and reviewing the Nike React Infinity Run and the announcement of the new Nike Air Zoom Alphafly running shoes.

ZoomX foam + integrated carbon plate = speed as you've never experienced before

As you can see on the picture above, on my first 10K run in the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, my legs went crazy and I left behind many of – all – my sub-10K personal best times. Using the shoes, I shaved a whole minute off my 5K PB and at least two minutes off my 10K PB. Two days prior, using the Nike React Infinity Run, I ran a 46:55 10K on the same route.

It's hard to tell if I was running faster because I knew I was wearing fast running shoes; even so, to sustain a faster than usual pace for 10K would still be challenging. Also, as soon as I took a step in the NIke ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, I felt the difference: the ZoomX foam felt springy, soft and responsive. The carbon-plate in the middle of the ZoomX foam kicked in just the right time and running in the Vaporfly, my legs felt fresher and more efficient.

Other reviewers mentioned they didn't feel like their new PBs were their own using the shoes; I beg to differ. The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% made me a more efficient runner but not a better one. I could control my speed better as well as my energy expenditure.

A full review coming soon.

