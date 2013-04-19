Nike releases new base layer

It's what LeBron uses...

By

Nike has released its latest base layer top in an effort to get you faster and stronger in time for summer sport

Nike's newest base layer has been launched (and lovingly sported by Miami Heat player LeBron James) just in time for the weather to change and allow us outside at last.

The awesomely-named *deep breath* Nike Pro Combat Hypercool Compression Speed Top is supposedly the company's most advanced base layer so far and is 25% lighter and 50% more breathable than last year's model.

Crafted from lightweight "Dri-FIT Max" fabric, the contoured top reduces chafing and features perfotated pods for cooling during exercise. So now you can't skip practice by blaming it on excessive chafage.

“By transporting moisture 10 times faster than our previous design while keeping athletes cool and ventilated, we're able to provide a competitive advantage,” said Janett Nichol, VP/creative director of men's athletic training at Nike.

The Pro Combat layer is available now and will set you back £50.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.