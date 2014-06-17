Nike releases customised FuelBand SE gold editions

To celebrate the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Nike has created customised versions of the Gold Nike+ FuelBand SE.

Made for players and staff of the Brazil, England, France and U.S. football federations, these specially-made versions feature a federation logo engraved on the clasp and a Brazilian 'picahau' graphic engraved on the golden battery 'doors'.



The consumer-versions of the new Gold Nike+ FuelBand features a gold clasp and gold screws on the battery doors.



Released as part of the METALUXE Collection, which also features the colours Rose Gold and Silver, it is available in limited numbers for a limited time.



The FuelBand measures your everyday activity, and using the free Nike+ FuelBand app on your smart phone you can connect wirelessly, allowing you to see your progress.



Read our full review of the Nike+ FuelBand SE here.

By Peter Rawlins