Nike and TomTom unveil new White and Silver SportWatch

The TomTom Nike+ SportWatch has a new kid on the block modelled on an ultra-premium edition that was made for Olympic athletes Mo Farah and Allyson Felix

Nike have unveiled a new addition to their TomTom Nike+ SportWatch range in the form of a White and Silver special edition which takes its design cue from an ultra-premium version made during the Olympics.

The new addition is modeled on an ultra-premium version that was specially commissioned for Olympic athletes Mo Farah and Allyson Felix and featured an all-white design with gold detailing marking their successes.

While the all-white design has remained Nike have gone for subtler silver accenting which we think keeps it looking just as fresh. Of course as with all the other colours in the range you still get all the same features.

Boasting built-in GPS the SportWatch not only accurately monitors your running but has direct access to nikeplus.com letting you view your data online and share it with others in the nikeplus.com community.

The new White and Silver is available now from tomtom.com and will set you back £149.