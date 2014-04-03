Night vision contact lenses one step closer?

Researchers at the University of Michigan have created a new type of miniature infared sensor that can adapt the rays into an electrical signal

The possibility of a night vision contact lens could be a step closer following the creation of a new type of infared light detector in the USA.

Researchers at the University of Michigan said the infrared detectors are unlike any other currently on the market, and can operate without the need for additional cooling equipment.

Professor Zhaihui Zhong, from the university, said the design can be built so thin, "it could be stacked on a contact lens or integrated with a cell phone".

Although, chances of it appearing in time for the iPhone 6 remain distinctly slim.

The super-thin chip is made using graphene - a single layer of graphite - which is the same material in your No.2 pencil. How it actually works is by the graphene absorbing infrared rays and translating them into an electrical signal.

The researchers have already been able to produce infrared sensors the size of the nail on your little finger - but the future could see this technology implemented in the likes of smartwatches, Google Glass-type headsets and other wearable tech.

"If we integrate it with a contact lens or other wearable electronics, it expands your vision and provides you another way of interacting with your environment," said Zhong.

Via: Sky News

By Michael Pearson