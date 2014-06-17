New sport headphones with dubious name announced

News has reached us of a new pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, called, rather oddly, the Energy Earphones BT Sport.

Featuring Bluetooth 4.0 and control talk technology, the headphones will let you take calls via the built-in mic during heavy sports sessions. To the best of our knowledge, they have no affiliation with BT Sport the channel.

The in-ear 'phones use silicone ear-cushions that are available in three different sizes: S, M & L and are designed to fit snugly inside your lugholes and block out the rest of the world.

Buttons built into the earphones mean you don't have to get your phone out to turn the volume up and down or skip tracks and in case you run low on battery the earphones will beep.



You can also sync the earphones with two devices at the same time and move freely with its wide rage (up to 10 meters).

It's obviously a busy time in the world of wireless running headphones as Beats by Dre has just revealed its new Powerbeats 2 wireless headphones.



The Energy Earphones BT Sport are available in three different colours: pink, black and green, and include a carrying case.

By Peter Rawlins