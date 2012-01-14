New Medal of Honour and Need for Speed games outed

Retailer tweets about potential existence of news games in 2012

By

Retailer GAME outs new games from EA from the Medal of Honour and Need for Speed series on Twitter; removes tweet soon after

According to a tweet (that has since been removed) posted by retailer GAME, EA has two new installments in the Medal of Honour and Need for Speed series in the works.

EA has not officially announced either game, which might be the reason why GAME has deleted the tweet in question.

The tweet said: "EA presentation was great, had mentions of a new Medal of Honour and Need for Speed 13! EA have an exciting year ahead."

Based on the tweet, these as-yet unannounced games look to be released this year.


Are you surprised by the news that new installments in these gaming franchises will be out soon? Let us know what you think of the series via Twitter and Facebook or leave a comment below.


Via: PSU

More about Medal Of Honour

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.