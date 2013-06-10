New MacBook Airs promise "all-day" battery

Apple takes the wraps off new 11-inch and 13-inch Haswell powered models

Apple has unveiled an update to the MacBook Air, promising the battery will last "all-day".



Head of marketing Phil Schiller promised that the new models will see the batteries last almost twice as long as their predecessors.



According to Apple, the jump will see the 11-inch laptop go from lasting around five hours to nine hours, while the 13-inch model will jump from seven hours to 12.



Apple claims that the new models can wake from sleep in one second. They can also be left on standby for up to 30 days without needing to be charged, the company added.



Schilling joked that owners could in theory watch nearly the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy in one setting without needing to connect it to a power source.



Most of the changes to the laptop are internal. For example, the new MacBook Air comes with Intel's new Haswell chipset.



The other changes are largely focused on networking. The new range will provide support for 802.11ac.



The MacBook Air 2013 models are also said to come with two GPU units, providing up to 40 per cent faster graphics.



The new models are available now. US prices are starting at $999 (£624) for the 11-inch model with 128GB of flash storage. The 13-inch model will continue to start at $1,199 (£770) for the 256GB model.



We'll update this story with the UK prices once the Apple store is up again.