New limited edition GoPro Hero7 Black is an essential for winter sports enthusiasts

GoPro has released the Hero7 Black in Dusk White. It's ideal if you want a top of the range GoPro, but also want to stand out with a bright, limited-edition design.

This is the first time GoPro has released a special colourway of its flagship camera, and could pave the way for even more designs.

We think it's perfect for recording your adventures in the snow (just don't drop it) and, as you can see from the images below, it looks great strapped to a surfboard as well.

Apart from the new colour, nothing else about the Hero7 Black has changed, so you still get the ability to create super-smooth, stabilised videos with Hypersmooth, and eye-catching TimeWarp clips.

Hero7 Black is also the first GoPro to live stream to Facebook and YouTube, so you can share your story as you live it.

The GoPro Hero7 Black in Dusk White retails for £379.99.

Buy the GoPro Hero7 Black in Dusk White from GoPro.com.

That's not all GoPro announced. The adrenaline-filled brand has partnered with MotoGP legend, Valentino Rossi, to create a neon yellow Sleeve emblazoned with Rossi’s race number, 46.

This special-edition accessory joins the current lineup of blue, white, red, black and pink Sleeves and is priced at £19.99.

Buy the Valentino Rossi Sleeve + Lanyard from GoPro.com.

