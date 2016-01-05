New LG TV is so flexible it can be rolled up like a carpet

First announced in 2014, LG has been tentatively teasing the concept for an 18-inch OLED display that can be rolled up like a newspaper and still retain the same crisp fidelity of a stiffer, more traditional design - and now, at this year's CES show in Las Vegas, the South Korean firm has finally unveiled the model for the world to see/roll up.

The specs of the flexible OLED design were originally quoted as 3cm across with 1,200 x 800 resolution back in 2014, and while we've yet to get our hands on one to confirm those figures we're still excited to see what this 18-inch OLED can really do and just how that flexibility really works. The potential for the tech is huge if applied to everything from e-readers to tablets so the technology behind the innovation is as exciting as the new telly itself.

That flexible display isn't the only innovation LG is working on and previewing at this year's Consumer Electronics Show - the company is also planning to shine a spotlight on a 55-inch OLED display that can display two different images on either side of the product, a 10.3-inch LCD that's just as responsive even if you're wearing gloves and a curved 25-inch 'waterfall' display designed for use as an interactive windshield for a car.

