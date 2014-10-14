New LG OLED TV goes on sale in the UK

LG's second OLED TV could be its best yet

LG has announced that its brand new OLED TV is now available to buy in the UK.

The 55-inch 55EC930V is the follow up to last year's 55EA9800 and costs a reasonable if not bargainous £2,999.

LG's OLED TVs use a WRGB system which mixes white light with the standard RGB and so far are the only ones to have made it through production and on to the shelves.

In theory, OLED panels offer infinite contrast, excellent motion response, bright but natural colours and a very slim profile.

The 55EC930V is not a 4K TV though, so if you're after a 4K OLED you'll need to wait for LG's 65EC970V which is due out later this year. In the meantime, the 930V will be available from John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Currys.