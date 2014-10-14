New LG OLED TV goes on sale in the UK

Full HD OLED TV will be joined by a 4K model soon

By

LG's second OLED TV could be its best yet

LG has announced that its brand new OLED TV is now available to buy in the UK.

The 55-inch 55EC930V is the follow up to last year's 55EA9800 and costs a reasonable if not bargainous £2,999.

LG's OLED TVs use a WRGB system which mixes white light with the standard RGB and so far are the only ones to have made it through production and on to the shelves.

In theory, OLED panels offer infinite contrast, excellent motion response, bright but natural colours and a very slim profile.

The 55EC930V is not a 4K TV though, so if you're after a 4K OLED you'll need to wait for LG's 65EC970V which is due out later this year. In the meantime, the 930V will be available from John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Currys.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.