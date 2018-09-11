New iPhone XS pictures leak ahead of official launch

The new iPhone XS for 2018 is about to get its official launch on September 12 and now a new image has leaked showing off the handset.

Apple is heavily rumoured to unveil three new iPhone handsets at its September 12 event. These are expected to be a new iPhone XS, to upgrade the iPhone X; a larger iPhone XS Max to offer a bigger iPhone X experience; and an affordable iPhone XS Lite, or iPhone Xc / 9 as it may be be called.

Now reliable leakster Ben Geskin has shared new images on Twitter which he says show off dummy models of the iPhone XS Lite. This is the 6.1-inch LCD screen toting model that should make savings on that display which get passed on to the customer. It should still feature the edge-to-edge iPhone X style notch screen layout meaning no Touch ID button in favour of Face ID unlocking.

The leaked image shows the iPhone XS Lite could come in at least three colour options of red, white and dark blue. It also supports the rumour that the handset will have a single lens rear camera.

Apple is expected to reveal this along with all the other iPhone XS models at its event on September 12.