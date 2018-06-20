New iPhone X printed models shown off in video reveal

The new iPhone X models have appeared online in a video that shows off just what we can expect from the next-generation iPhone X, iPhone X Plus and affordable iPhone X, due for release soon.

Apple is expected to launch not just one new iPhone X in 2018 but three. Now 3D models of the phones have appeared via MacOtakara showing off what's claimed to be the "final design".

The 3D printed iPhone X models were built based on schematics leaked by the Asian supply chain which the source says is what the final build will look like.

As you can see there will be three iPhone X models: a refreshed 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X which comes in at 1.1 mm wider, a brand new 6.4-inch OLED iPhone X Plus with near identical size to the iPhone 8 Plus, and finally an affordable 6-inch LCD iPhone X.

The surprises here are that the top-end iPhone X Plus appears to have the same camera as the current iPhone X. Rumours have suggested Apple may introduce a triple lens camera on this model.

Screen sizes have so far been rumoured at 6.5-inches and 6.1-inches from many sources. So we're taking this new leak with a pinch of salt. That said it adds weight to the rumours that Apple will indeed be churning out many iPhone X models later this year.