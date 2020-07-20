New iOS 14 emoji confirmed – Apple iPhone users will LOVE them

In partnership with World Emoji Day Apple has revealed some of the brand new emoji that is slated to be debuting in iOS 14 this year.

The new mobile operating system, which itself will debut on the incoming new iPhone 12 range of handsets, is coming with a staggering amount of new iOS 14 features and these original emoji are part of that.

Some of the new emoji coming later this year (Image credit: Apple)

As can be seen in the image above, the new emoji include a badass looking Ninja, a cup of bubble tea, a boomerang, a set of lungs and a heart, a beaver, a tamales Mexican wrap, a transgender symbol, some pinched fingers, a coin, the extinct Dodo bird, a Russian doll, and a Pinata.

These are but just a few of the new emoji incoming. The exciting thing too is that these emoji are actually approved by the Unicode Consortium, meaning that they will not be just exclusive to Apple iPhones – Android phone users will be able to use them as well, although they will no-doubt look slightly different.

Which one is T3 going to use most? Has to be the Dodo!

Source: Engadget