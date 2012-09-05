New Ford Fiesta 2013 unveiled

The firm has lifted the curtain off its new “sporty and sophisticated” motor

By

Ford has lifted the curtain off the all-new Fiesta (2013 model), which the company is billing as a “sporty and sophisticated” motor

Ford has unveiled its revamped Fiesta, which goes on sale on January 1, 2013. Meanwhile, the Mondeo, another of the firm's infamous motors, will be released in the spring.

New Ford Fiesta 2013: Features

In terms of the in-car kit on board, the Fiesta sports the brand's voice-activated connectivity system, Ford SYNC, as well as Active City Stop – designed to help avoid low speed collisions - MyKey and a 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine.

Ford's SYNC system, which will debut in the new Ford Focus ST, allows drivers to make hands-free phone calls and listen to music from devices connected via USB or Bluetooth.

The firm continues its tech assault with LED daytime running lamps along the wing and a striking grille complimented by some mean-looking headlights.

The result is a “sporty and sophisticated” looking package, according to Ford of Europe's executive design director Martin Smith.

New Ford Fiesta 2013: Release date and price

Full details of the Ford Fiesta will be released at the Paris Motor Show on September 29.

