New Fitbit fitness tracker could launch next week

It looks like Fitbit is gearing up to release a new fitness tracker for children, two years after the very well-reviewed Fibit Ace 2, which is currently T3's best smartwatch for kids, launched.

The leak includes photos, specifications, and documentation which suggests that the Fitbit Ace 3 will be announced next Monday, on March 15.

The kid's fitness tracker is then likely to go on sale soon after.

Best smartwatch for kids: smartwatches and fitness trackers for tiny wrists

Best fitness tracker

Best Fitbit: the Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches ranked

The renders, which were first published by WinFuture and can be seen below, show a design very similar to the current Ace 2, with a rectangular screen and bright colourways.

It now features a more rounded, elegant case and strap design, however.

If the leaks are genuine, the Fitbit Ace 3 will come with a similar set of fitness tracking features, with a pedometer, sport tracking modes, and sleep monitoring all included.

There is no optical heart rate monitor.

Still, this is very much a fitness tracker, rather than a full-on smartwatch experience you'd get from the Vodafone Neo Kids Smart Watch, for example.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Of course, like all leaked information, you should take this with a pinch of salt, especially as there are some inconsistencies in the details. For example, the leaked display specs don't match up to the renders.

The images show a device with a rectangular display, but the information provided claims the fitness tracker has a 1.74-inch screen with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. That would make it even larger than the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense!

Commenting on the leak, Fitbit said to TechRadar, “We appreciate the interest and excitement around our products. As you know, we are constantly working on new health and fitness devices and services to help people live healthier lives. We don't have news to share at this time, but you’ll be amongst the first to know when we do.”

Are you, or your children excited at the prospect of a new Fitbit smartwatch? Stay tuned to T3 for the latest developments and Ace 3 news.

Liked this?