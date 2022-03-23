New Dyson Airwrap looks so good it's finally convinced me to buy one

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The new Dyson Airwrap has been unveiled, and I'm running out of reasons not to just go out and buy one. Sitting alongside the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer (widely considered to be the best hairdryer you can buy) and Dyson Corrale straighteners in the brand's hair range, the Airwrap is a very clever styling tool that's essentially designed to do the job of at least three different devices. It can curl, dry, smooth and shape, via interchangeable styling attachments, all predominantly through the magic of with fast-moving air – which is what Dyson does best – rather than heat, so it should be much less damaging to your hair.

The new version does away with some of the niggles we had with the old Airwrap version, and introduces some new attachments that make using it simpler and quicker. My main styling requirement is to make my natural half-hearted curls either straight or more intentionally curly, as quickly as possible and with as little effort as possible (that last bit is crucial). The idea of having to switch between barrels to create clockwise and anticlockwise curls was off putting – who has time for such faffing in the morning?

(Image credit: Dyson)

Next-gen Airwrap comes with barrels that can direct the air in both directions, so there's no switching required. Alongside the 30mm and 40mm barrels of the original Airwrap, Dyson has also introduced long versions (in 30mm, 40mm and also 20mm) of those tools, which is another draw for me. Sure, they look like they're getting a bit unwieldy at that point – perhaps more jousting lance than haircare tool – but, as I said before, I am all about the minimal effort, and this looks like it'll cut down styling time.

Dyson has also come through on the drying front, upgrading its drying attachment to include not only the pre-style mode of the original – designed to quickly blast most of the wetness out of your hair, so it's damp and ready to style – but also a smoothing mode, which lets you finish your hair with this attachment too. On days where I don't want to wear my hair curly, that's one attachment that would take me from fresh-out-the-shower to ready-to-leave-the-house; another low-effort win for this non-morning person. (I was also pleased to see that Dyson has added a wide-tooth comb attachment to make this more suitable for those with very curly or coily hair – a hair type that was a little overlooked in the original offering.)

(Image credit: Dyson)

Another significant addition with the Airwrap 2022 is the redesigned selection of firm and soft brushes, all with 'enhanced Coanda airflow' (that's the scientific phenomenon around which the whole Airwrap system is based, and it's something to do with attracting and directing hair, which is the extent to which I'm willing to try and explain it). In fact, the new-gen Airwrap attachments have all been designed to wield this power more efficiently, with minaturised air vents that offer faster airflow, create more pressure, and ultimately give you more control over your locks – especially for those trying to wrangle longer hair. Again, a promising upgrade, but one that's difficult to gauge without being able to try one out.

Dyson's products have always been on the pricey side, but here there was a pleasant surprise too (don't get too excited, it's still obviously it's very expensive). At RRP, a new Airwrap at RRP will set you back £479.99 – only £30 more than the original, which is fairly easy to justify. You can opt for a general set or a long-hair set, so you don't end up with a bunch of attachments you can't use, and mercifully Dyson has also introduced a few more non-pink options (my pick is the navy and copper version, hands down).

If you already have an Airwrap, turn that frown upside down because the new attachments are all compatible with your old model, and you can purchase a full set for £149.99. It's a decision I applaud wholeheartedly even though I will not personally be benefiting from it.

Anyone who has tried to get their hands on an original Airwrap will know what they have been extremely hard to come by for a while now. Dyson says stock of the new version should arrive in April, but you might need to be on the ball if you want one (and we're not expecting any Dyson Airwrap deals any time soon, although you never know). Head to Dyson to find out more.