New Christopher Ward C60 Elite GMT 1000 is the watch that can do EVERYTHING

If you’re a globe-trotting diving enthusiast, then the latest watch from Christopher Ward might just be for you.

Called the C60 Elite GMT 1000, the timepiece opened for pre-orders this week ahead of deliveries commencing later in April.

Expanding on the British watchmaker’s popular Trident lineup, the Elite GMT 1000 is the company’s first dive watch to include GMT functionality.

Water-resistance is an impressive 1,000 metres, and the 42mm case is made from strong but lightweight Grade 2 titanium. Extensive use of titanium means the watch case weighs just 77g.

Being a GMT watch means the C60 Elite has markers for both the 12- and 24-hour times scales, and an extra hand for telling the time in GMT. That way, no matter what country you are in - and what time zone the watch is set to - the GMT time will also be shown.

Christopher Ward is offering the C60 Elite GMT 100 with two face options (blue or black) and five strap options, with prices ranging from £1,495 to £1,715. All models are powered by a Swiss-made Sellita SW330 automatic mechanical movement with a power reserve of 42 hours.

Water resistance is aided by a screw-in crown and integrated, automatic helium escape value, while the watch also features all of the dive watch necessities. These include a unidirectional ceramic bezel, anti-reflective sapphire crystal front and back, a waterproof hybrid strap, and Super-LumiNova Grade X1 GL C1 for illuminating the hands, indexes and bezel at night - or, of course, when diving to 1,000 metres.