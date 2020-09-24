New Amazon Echo and Echo Dot have wild spherical design, and kill the Echo Plus

Amazon has revealed the brand new Echo 2020 and the new Echo Dot 2020, and they share a new spherical design that's a big change from previous models, along with a bunch of other new features.

The Echo will now adapt its sound to the room it's in, which is a feature of the Echo Studio (and other higher-end speakers, including Apple HomePod and Sonos Move) – with three differently angled speakers built in, it looks like it's using the space for more powerful audio too.

The Echo Plus' ability to communicate directly with Zigbee smart home products, such as Philips Hue, is now built into the regular Echo. A new 'Neural Edge' processor is included too, which brings speech recognition on-board an Echo device for the first time, making Alexa faster to respond.

The new Echo starts from $99.99 (UK price TBC), and is available to pre-order today.

There's also a new Echo Dot, with the same design as the bigger Echo, but again small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. The basic Echo Dot is $49.99 (UK price TBC), the Echo Dot with Clock (as before, this just has a time display behind the fabric) is $59.99, and the new Echo Dot Kids is $59.99 and comes with extra kid-friendly options, such as loads of kids audiobooks included with it, and a new reading assistant to help kids, as well as fun designs making the speakers look like a tiger or panda.

Amazon is also introducing Alexa Voice Profiles for kids, meaning Alexa will switch to Kids' mode when it hears that one of your kids is talking to it, with different responses and features more suited to them.

Amazon is also improving Alexa overall, including the ability for Alexa to ask what you mean by certain ambiguous expressions, and to remember it in the future. You can also now ask Alexa to join a conversation where you're talking about something she can help with – the example video was Alexa following a conversation about what pizza to order, and prepping the order at the end.