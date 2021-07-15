New AirPods Pro rival lets you track heartbeat — and detects sitting posture

Amazfit has just revealed the PowerBuds Pro in the US. These attractive AirPods Pro rivals are the latest true wireless earbuds from the health-focused brand and an upgrade to the Amazfit PowerBuds launched last year.

The new true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 40dB, along with some nifty health monitoring features, including heart monitoring when exercising.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

For those already interested in Amazfit's latest bit of audio kit, pre-orders for PowerBuds Pro open on July 15. They're also competitively priced: US customers can pick them up for $150, while EU customers in France, Spain, Italy and Germany can get them for €130.

On it official product page, Amazfit says that the PowerBuds Pro can use an accelerometer to detect your posture, amongst its other fitness tracking features. It does this by gauging the sitting angle of your spine, then signaling to users whether they’ve been sitting in the same position for too long. If you have been adopting a bad posture, then, the PowerBuds Pro can prod you to make a small spinal adjustment.

Another feature we really like here at T3 is the PowerBuds Pro’s ability to begin auto-tracking speed, time, distance and how many calories you burn during a particular bout of exercise. Besides the AirPod Pro's lack of ability to do this, it's a feature that's sorely lacking from several other big names in the true wireless earbud game, including the original Apple Airpods.

Amazfit notes that the PowerBuds Pro model offers several different types of ANC profiles to block out different types of sound like, say, 'Indoor' mode for background chatter and noisy air conditioning. There's also an 'Outdoor' and 'Workout' mode, which are pretty self-explanatory.

When it comes to the best true wireless earbuds, T3 always likes to impress the importance of good call quality upon our readership. That is to say that it's no good having all the bells and whistles if you fall short on the basics of crisp call quality. Amazfit says that the PowerBuds Pro will run for up to nine hours on a single charge, plus uses three microphones in tandem with AI noise-reduction to achieve clear phone call quality. That should hopefully be enough to keep the critics away.