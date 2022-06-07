Netflix's new number one movie is being called "absurd" and "so bad it's good"

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Some films are fancy restaurant meals. And some are quick and dirty cheeseburgers. It seems that the new Netflix number one movie, Interceptor (opens in new tab), is the latter: by all accounts the tale of a woman trying to stop a nuclear attack is a terrible film, but it's terrible in a way that makes it very entertaining. That sounds ideal for me: whether accidental or deliberate, I think bad movies can be tons of fun.

If nothing else, reading the reviews is pretty funny. The Guardian says (opens in new tab) it's "absurd yet entertaining"; Digital Spy (opens in new tab) says its "so-bad-it's-good"; and on Rotten Tomatoes it's currently getting a really poor 43% from critics such as Wenlei Ma, who says it's "a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad movie" and Roger Moore, who says it's "a cheesy C-movie polished up to look like a B".

And that's just the critics. The internet is even harsher, with the audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes limping to just 30%.

What's wrong with Interceptor?

According to the users of Rotten Tomatoes: "the entire dialog, cinematography, special effects, CGI and acting". Other than that they think it's brilliant. "Horrible casting, cheesy plots," says one. "Just horrendous at every level," says another.

Naturally the reviews are having the opposite effect: they're making me want to see it, if only to see how bad it is with my own eyes. But to be fair, the film is also getting some love too. The Guardian concludes that it's a "decent summer snack"; Digital Spy reckons if you turn your brain off it's a lot of fun; and The Sydney Morning Herald says you need to understand that it's supposed to be silly. "It's not quite a satire," Paul Byrnes writes, "[but] it's mostly a romp. A high energy, breathless action thriller with up-to-date politics."

I think Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com does the best summary (opens in new tab). "Chuck Norris would have had more fun with it," he says.

Interceptor is streaming on Netflix now.